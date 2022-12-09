Left Menu

Spain's Sanchez says EUMED will push for dynamic gas price cap

Reuters | Alicante | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:45 IST
  • Spain

The leaders of the nine EU countries of the Mediterranean have agreed at a summit in Alicante to push for a dynamic cap on gas prices rather than a fixed ceiling, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"We will work in that direction so we (EU) can agree on a dynamic and efficient cap on gas price," he said.

