Spain's Sanchez says EUMED will push for dynamic gas price cap

The leaders of the nine EU countries of the Mediterranean have agreed at a summit in Alicante to push for a dynamic cap on gas prices rather than a fixed ceiling, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"We will work in that direction so we (EU) can agree on a dynamic and efficient cap on gas price," he said.

