Maha: Case against police constable for seeking bribe

An FIR has been registered against a police constable in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding Rs 25,000 from a man against whom a case of cheating was lodged, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

The constable is posted at Naupada police station in the city and the case against him was registered at the same police station on Friday, it said.

''The constable demanded Rs 25,000 from a man against whom a complaint of cheating was lodged at Naupada police station. He made the demand for not registering a case,'' the Thane unit of the ACB said in a statement. The police constable threatened that he would register a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the complainant and to avoid it, he should pay him the bribe, it said. Based on the complaint lodged by the man, the ACB is probing the case.

