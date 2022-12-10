Left Menu

MP man jailed for life for raping teen daughter

But when the heinous crime is committed by the father, then how will that girl get protection from the society and whom will she trust, said the judge in the order.The man, despite being the natural guardian of his daughter, has not only betrayed the faith of the victim but has also mocked the godly position of the father in the society by committing such a heinous crime, the court said.Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore appeared for the state in the case.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 20:56 IST
A man was sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

Special Judge Surekha Mishra sentenced the 32-year-old man under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and also fined him Rs 6,000, a prosecution officer said.

The court also recommended that the rape victim be paid a compensation of Rs three lakh from the exchequer. As per the police, the man repeatedly raped his daughter in 2018 and had threatened to kill her if she narrated the ordeal to anyone.

''Any girl would expect protection from her father in case of an untoward incident with her. But when the heinous crime is committed by the father, then how will that girl get protection from the society and whom will she trust,'' said the judge in the order.

The man, despite being the natural guardian of his daughter, has not only betrayed the faith of the victim but has also mocked the godly position of the father in the society by committing such a heinous crime, the court said.

Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore appeared for the state in the case.

