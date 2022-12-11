Kavitha, Sharmila--Daughters from different political lineage make headlines in Telangana

Two woman politicians from the respective first families of as many Telugu-speaking states are currently hogging the limelight here over developments that would determine their political future.

While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha is making headlines for being probed by the CBI in connection with the infamous “Delhi Liquor Policy Scam” case, YS Sharmila from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is struggling to prove her relevance in the state politics, dominated by the ruling BRS (Bharatia Rashtra Samiti, formerly Telangana Rashtra Samiti).

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandasekhar Rao (KCR) and Sharmila, whose late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the CM of undivided AP, currently hog the limelight. KCR’s daughter was actively involved in the separate Telangana Movement and later elected from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections. However, she lost to BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri in 2019. Currently she is MLC of the BRS Party. After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the liquor 'scam', Kavitha said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

''As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora,'' the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.

''I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation…if the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer” she had said after receiving the notice from the CBI.

The CBI questioned Kavitha on December 11 at her residence here.

Sharmila, head of the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) actively campaigned for her brother and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2019 Assembly polls. Later she formed YSRTP and decided to pursue her political fortunes in Telangana.

Sharmila, who was not taken seriously in Telangana political arena has become the talk of the town with her recent activities. She recently held a protest march after her convoy was allegedly attacked by TRS supporters, which led to the city police to tow her car with Sharmila seated inside.

The incident sparked widespread criticism cutting across political parties in the southern state.

Subsequently Telangana police denied her permission to continue her statewide padayatra (foot march) which was halted in Warangal District. Protesting the police’s move, she started and indefinite fast at her Lotus Pond residence here which was foiled by the city police during the wee hours on December 11.

She has completed a 3500 km of foot march in Telangana.

In a bid to highlight her Telangana links, Sharmila had said, ''I studied here (in Hyderabad). I gave birth to my son and daughter here. I am very much relevant to this land (Telangana),'' pointing out at her detractors.

Both Kavitha and Sharmila recently indulged in a Twitter spat following the towing incident.

While Sharmila certainly gained political ground in the state with the unexpected developments, it remains to be seen how the situation will turn out for Kavitha with regards to the ''Delhi Liquor Scam'' case. If she gets a clean chit for the probe agency she will emerge as an unblemished leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)