Search for survivors after Jersey explosion moves to recovery operation - fire service

A search and rescue operation after an explosion on the island of Jersey has been moved to a recovery operation, local emergency services said on Sunday, a decision that indicates there may be no more survivors among those who are missing.

Three people have been confirmed killed and around a dozen others remain missing after an explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France.

"The search and rescue operation (has) been moved to a recovery operation," Jersey Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

