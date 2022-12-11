Left Menu

Search for survivors after Jersey explosion moves to recovery operation - fire service

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 15:02 IST
A search and rescue operation after an explosion on the island of Jersey has been moved to a recovery operation, local emergency services said on Sunday, a decision that indicates there may be no more survivors among those who are missing.

Three people have been confirmed killed and around a dozen others remain missing after an explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France.

"The search and rescue operation (has) been moved to a recovery operation," Jersey Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

