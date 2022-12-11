Security situation in Kathua reviewed ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra's arrival in J-K next month
As the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir next month, a senior police officer on Sunday reviewed the overall security situation in Kathua – the gateway district to the Union Territory bordering Punjab - an official said.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua R C Kotwal, who chaired the meeting at the district police lines, directed officers to strengthen the border security grid and enhance patrolling to rule out any subversive activities.
Gandhi is going to spend eight days in Jammu and Kashmir - four days each in Jammu and Kashmir Valley - after reaching Lakhanpur in the third week of January.
A police spokesman said the Kathua SSP chaired a security and crime review meeting in view of important events.
''During the meeting participants have been directed to strengthen the border security grid, national highway grid and city grid. Besides, they were also advised to enhance patrolling and strengthen inter-state checking points,” the spokesman said.
The SSP also directed the officers to further intensify patrolling, area domination exercise and checking of vehicles to rule out any subversive activities.
The yatra is currently in Rajasthan.
