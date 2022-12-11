U.S. has custody of accused Lockerbie bombmaker -Justice Department
The United States has taken custody of the man accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988, a U.S. Justice Department official said on Sunday.
Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi will make initial appearance in federal court in Washington, the spokesperson said. Additional details were not immediately available.
