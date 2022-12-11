U.S. has custody of accused Lockerbie bombmaker -Justice Department

The United States has taken custody of the man accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988, a U.S. Justice Department official said on Sunday.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi will make initial appearance in federal court in Washington, the spokesperson said. Additional details were not immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)