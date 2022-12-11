Left Menu

MP: More than 9,000 persons held in all-night combing operation

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:56 IST
MP: More than 9,000 persons held in all-night combing operation
More than 9,000 persons with offences against their names have been held in a combing operation conducted in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday across Madhya Pradesh, police officials said.

The operation, in which more than 17,000 personnel were deployed, was conducted with the aim of maintaining security, peace as well as law and order by ensuring the arrest of absconding criminals, execution of permanent and arrest warrants and checking of criminals who were externed from one district to another, an official release said.

It said officials of the ranks of additional director generals of various zones, deputy inspector generals, superintendents of police and other ranks took part, leading to the arrest of 9,000 criminals, some of whom were on the run.

These include about 6,000 criminals against whom arrest warrants were pending, 2,600 permanent warrants, about 100 absconding persons and 200 carrying rewards, it said.

It said more than 1,000 history-sheeters externed from various districts were also monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

