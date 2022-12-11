Lawyer submits complaint against social media influencer for obscene acts

A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday. The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday, he said.

''We received an application with this regard two days ago,'' the official said.

