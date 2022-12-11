Man arrested in Nepal for duping people by promising jobs in the Indian Army
A 43-year-old Nepalese citizen was arrested on Sunday for duping people of at least Rs 200 lakhs under the pretext of promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. He was booked for cheating people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said.
- Country:
- Nepal
A 43-year-old Nepalese citizen was arrested on Sunday for duping people of at least Rs 200 lakhs under the pretext of promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. Narendra Pakhrin was arrested from eastern Nepal’s Morang district, near Biratnagar Industrial Estate after the police received a tip-off about his whereabouts. Pakhrin charged at least Rs 6 lakh each from more than 25 job aspirants, according to the police. He was booked for cheating people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police said. Nepal Police have initiated further investigation in this case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Veteran politicians lose as youngsters win big in Nepal polls
PM Deuba’s ruling Nepali Congress emerges single largest party in Nepal polls
PM Deuba’s ruling Nepali Congress emerges single largest party in Nepal polls
Nepali migrant workers recall dark days in Qatar as FIFA World Cup kicks off
Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava inaugurates art exhibition on "Deities of Nepal"