Europe's credibility at stake in corruption case at European Parliament - Germany

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 15:43 IST
Europe's credibility at stake in corruption case at European Parliament - Germany
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The credibility of the European Union is at stake in a case of alleged corruption at the European Parliament, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Monday.

"This is an unbelievable incident which has to be cleared up completely with the full force of law," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

"This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas."

