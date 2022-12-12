Europe's credibility at stake in corruption case at European Parliament - Germany
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The credibility of the European Union is at stake in a case of alleged corruption at the European Parliament, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Monday.
"This is an unbelievable incident which has to be cleared up completely with the full force of law," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.
"This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- European Union
- European Parliament
- Annalena Baerbock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
Europe's fastest growing network of children education centres - NOW IN INDIA
China's COVID protests weigh on European shares
China's COVID protests weigh on European shares