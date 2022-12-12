Left Menu

Slain mail carrier remembered for his positive attitude

Mortuary owner Michelle Pitts said she is devastated over Cross death.He was a person that could light up the room, Pitts said.

Slain mail carrier remembered for his positive attitude

The US Postal Service employee who was killed on Friday while he was delivering the mail in Wisconsin is being remembered for his positive and caring attitude.

The US Postal Inspection Service in Chicago confirmed Aundre Cross was the worker who was shot and killed on Friday evening on the north side of Milwaukee, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Before transferring to his current route, Cross delivered mail to the New Pitts Mortuary in the Franklin Heights neighbourhood. Mortuary owner Michelle Pitts said she is devastated over Cross' death.

“He was a person that could light up the room,” Pitts said. “When he walked in to deliver our mail, he would literally light the funeral home up because he was always so jolly. He was a man that loved God with everything in him. He was going to make sure he left some type of biblical message with you.” A former co-worker said the 44-year-old Cross had four children. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.

Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting, but they hadn't made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.

