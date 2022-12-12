EU's Borrell: EU urges Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate latest clashes

The European Union is strongly calling on Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate their latest clashes, said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday.

"They have come back to talks. They have to find a way to end the tendency to fighting in the streets, to creating blockades," he said.

Serb protesters in northern Kosovo blocked main roads for a second day on Sunday following a nighttime exchange of fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman, amid rising tensions between authorities and Kosovo's Serb minority.

