EU to agree a very tough package of sanctions against Iran - Borrell

The European Union will agree on a "very tough" package of sanctions against Iran, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

"We are going to approve a very tough package of sanctions", Josep Borrell said. "(The EU) will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators."

