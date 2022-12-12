Left Menu

EU to agree a very tough package of sanctions against Iran - Borrell

Updated: 12-12-2022 20:30 IST
The European Union will agree on a "very tough" package of sanctions against Iran, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

"We are going to approve a very tough package of sanctions", Josep Borrell said. "(The EU) will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators."

