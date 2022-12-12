Left Menu

Alert CRPF personnel foils suicide bid by Kashmiri student

An alert CRPF personnel at the airport here foiled an alleged suicide attempt by a student from Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Monday.

Noticing the youth attempting to jump over departure road railing, about 60 ft high from ground level, the CISF personnel deployed at NIT departure gate, swiftly rushed to the spot and caught hold of the youth's hand, thus preventing him from falling down.

Soon a passer-by came to the aid of the CRPF personnel and helped to lift the individual, later identified as student, to a safe side and the duo thus saved his life.

Enquiries with the youth revealed that he was a student from Kashmir and is currently pursuing engineering at a college in Chengalpattu, near here.

Though the exact reason for his conduct is not known, the CRPF police said the student appeared to be in a depressed mood.

Senior officials lauded the CRPF personnel for his presence of mind in saving the student. COR JSP KH KH

