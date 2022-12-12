Berlin, Warsaw discussing deployment of German air defence on Polish soil - Scholz

The German and Polish defence ministries are in discussions over how German Patriot anti-aircraft defence systems can be deployed in Polish territory, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"We are now exploring how this will be carried out. Both defence ministries are cooperating closely," he told reporters after a video conference of the G7 group of leaders of rich democracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)