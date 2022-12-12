Left Menu

Allahabad HC stays proceedings in criminal case against Delhi CM Kejriwal

During Lok Sabha elections in 2014, an FIR was lodged in Sultanpur against Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas and others for blocking road, preventing government servants from doing their duty and other offences. After the chargesheet was filed, the Sultanpur court had summoned all the accused for trial. PTI CORR ABN KVK KVK

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday stayed the further proceedings in a criminal case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sultanpur district court.

Justice D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by Kejriwal and fixed January 13 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The Delhi CM said in his plea that the Supreme Court had already exempted his personal appearance in the case but the trial court at Sultanpur was proceeding further in the case.

As the Supreme Court allowed his plea, the trial court proceedings would be futile and as such until the top court proceedings were concluded, there was no logic to proceed trial in the case, the plea stated. During Lok Sabha elections in 2014, an FIR was lodged in Sultanpur against Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas and others for blocking road, preventing government servants from doing their duty and other offences. After the chargesheet was filed, the Sultanpur court had summoned all the accused for trial.

