Rajasthan: Man kills wife following argument, arrested

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife following a heated argument between them in the Khandar area of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Monday.

Ashok Sahu (33), a labourer, allegedly stabbed his wife Sulochana (30) on the neck on Sunday night, they said.

The accused has been arrested and the woman's body has been handed over to her family members after post-mortem, a police official said.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a heated argument between the two on Sunday night over some issue following which the accused killed her,” the police added.

