U.S. sanctions four Zimbabweans, two entities -U.S. Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:00 IST
The Biden administration on Monday sanctioned four people and two entities in Zimbabwe as part of Washington's efforts to target corruption and human rights abusers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
The administration also removed 17 Zimbabweans from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, the department added.
