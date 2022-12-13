Left Menu

U.S. sanctions four Zimbabweans, two entities -U.S. Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:00 IST
U.S. sanctions four Zimbabweans, two entities -U.S. Treasury
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration on Monday sanctioned four people and two entities in Zimbabwe as part of Washington's efforts to target corruption and human rights abusers, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The administration also removed 17 Zimbabweans from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, the department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022