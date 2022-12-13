Left Menu

Power blackouts are Russia's last hope -Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Russia has not abandoned its plan of hitting Ukraine with air strikes and sees power blackouts as its last hope, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have to be aware that Russia has not abandoned this tactic of terror. And there could be strikes at any time," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Russia is still counting on blackouts.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 02:12 IST
Power blackouts are Russia's last hope -Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Russia has not abandoned its plan of hitting Ukraine with air strikes and sees power blackouts as its last hope, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"We have to be aware that Russia has not abandoned this tactic of terror. Any absence of mass missile strikes simply means that the enemy is readying new attacks. And there could be strikes at any time," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Russia is still counting on blackouts. This is the terrorists' last hope. As long as they have missiles -- and they still do -- please take seriously the warnings from our military command."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022