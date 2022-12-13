Left Menu

EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations

The 27 envoys of the EU nations reached the deal late on Monday in a move that also sees Budapest getting a bigger part of promised funds that had long been in jeopardy over complaints by the other member states that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had veered away from the democratic rule of law.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2022 04:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 04:21 IST
EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations

The European Union reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro (USD 18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax of major corporations in a big move that overcame a rift between the European Union and recalcitrant member Hungary. The 27 envoys of the EU nations reached the deal late on Monday in a move that also sees Budapest getting a bigger part of promised funds that had long been in jeopardy over complaints by the other member states that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had veered away from the democratic rule of law. Hungary had used its veto up to now to get the two major deals through, amid complaints from others that Orban was abusing his powers so he could get his recovery and aid funds. “Megadeal!,” the EU's Czech presidency said on Twitter. The deal is still tentative because it needs to be signed off on but no major obstacles are expected. The deal comes ahead of Thursday's summit of EU leaders and a continued rift with Budapest could have turned the meeting into a messy affair.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022