Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-12-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 06:08 IST
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US attorney's office in New York said on Monday.
Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on November 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
