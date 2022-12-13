Left Menu

Mexican economy ministry: important to speed up resolution of US energy dispute

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 07:37 IST
Mexican economy ministry: important to speed up resolution of US energy dispute

Mexico's economy ministry said on Monday that it was important to speed up a resolution of energy talks with the United States and Canada, in order to give more certainty to investors looking to invest in the country.

Mexico has submitted proposals aimed at resolving a sizeable part of the dispute after Washington and Ottawa demanded settlement talks in July, arguing that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's nationalist energy policies hurt their firms and breached the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022