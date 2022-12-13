Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after protests over India-China troops clash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:38 IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after protests over India-China troops clash
Representative picture (Lok Sabha \ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following opposition protests over the issue of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

After obituary reference were made to those who laid down their lives while foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi (both Congress), T R Baalu (DMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) raised the issue of the border clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded by saying that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the matter at 12 noon.

However, the opposition members did not relent and continued to protests and sought an immediate discussion on the issue.

As the protests continued, Speaker Om Birla announced adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides'', the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vacc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022