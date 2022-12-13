India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides - Indian defence minister

Indian troops prevented their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on Dec. 9, leading to a scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister told parliament on Tuesday.

"There was hand-to-hand fighting between Chinese and Indian troops on Dec 9. Indian troops stopped PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops from entering our territory," Rajnath Singh said.

