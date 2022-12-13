India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides - Indian defence minister
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian troops prevented their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on Dec. 9, leading to a scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister told parliament on Tuesday.
"There was hand-to-hand fighting between Chinese and Indian troops on Dec 9. Indian troops stopped PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops from entering our territory," Rajnath Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PLA
- People's Liberation Army
- India
- Rajnath Singh
- Chinese
- parliament
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Delhi: Khadi India Pavilion registers sale of Rs 12.06 crore at India International Trade Fair'2022
Iran authorities bar Iranian filmmaker from coming to India for IFFI 2022: Reports
Finest handicraft, handlooms displayed at 41st India International Trade Fair in New Delhi
In 2022, Russia, China, India saw highest migration among high-net-worth individuals: Report
About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters