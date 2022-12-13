Left Menu

India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides - Indian defence minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:17 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Indian troops prevented their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on Dec. 9, leading to a scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister told parliament on Tuesday.

"There was hand-to-hand fighting between Chinese and Indian troops on Dec 9. Indian troops stopped PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops from entering our territory," Rajnath Singh said.

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

