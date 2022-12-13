82-year-old undertrial prisoner dies in hospital

An 82-year-old undertrial prisoner died in Tripura's Khowai district hospital, police said on Tuesday.

Basudeb Tanti of Purba Sonamtala village was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl on November 18. Tanti went to attend nature's call on Sunday night and fell on the floor of the jail, said sub-jailor Bijoy Biswas.

''He was immediately taken to Khowai hospital but he breathed his last on Monday morning. The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family after conducting post mortem'', he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered over the death of the undertrial prisoner and investigation has been initiated, Officer Charge (OC) of Khowai police station, Rajkumar Jamatia told PTI.

On November 16, the girl went missing and later she was found coming out of her neighbour Tanti's house. She told her mother of being sexually abused by Tanti.

The girl's father had lodged an FIR against Tanti accusing him of raping his 11-year daughter, at Women police station of Khowai on November 16. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused and a local court remanded him to judicial custody.

