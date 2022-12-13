Left Menu

82-year-old undertrial prisoner dies in hospital

An 82-year-old undertrial prisoner died in Tripuras Khowai district hospital, police said on Tuesday.Basudeb Tanti of Purba Sonamtala village was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl on November 18.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:19 IST
82-year-old undertrial prisoner dies in hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 82-year-old undertrial prisoner died in Tripura's Khowai district hospital, police said on Tuesday.

Basudeb Tanti of Purba Sonamtala village was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl on November 18. Tanti went to attend nature's call on Sunday night and fell on the floor of the jail, said sub-jailor Bijoy Biswas.

''He was immediately taken to Khowai hospital but he breathed his last on Monday morning. The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family after conducting post mortem'', he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered over the death of the undertrial prisoner and investigation has been initiated, Officer Charge (OC) of Khowai police station, Rajkumar Jamatia told PTI.

On November 16, the girl went missing and later she was found coming out of her neighbour Tanti's house. She told her mother of being sexually abused by Tanti.

The girl's father had lodged an FIR against Tanti accusing him of raping his 11-year daughter, at Women police station of Khowai on November 16. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused and a local court remanded him to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vacc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022