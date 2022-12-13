Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:36 IST
UK jobless rate rises to to 3.7%
Britain's unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to increase to 3.7% from its previous reading of 3.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

