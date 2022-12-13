Left Menu

FACTBOX-Indian, Chinese troops clash for first time since 2020

India imports a host of goods and raw materials from its eastern neighbour, including hardware for upgrading its telecommunications sector and raw materials for its pharma industry. India's imports from China surged to $94.57 billion during 2021-22, and data shows $60.27 billion worth of goods have been imported so far this year.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:47 IST
FACTBOX-Indian, Chinese troops clash for first time since 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian and Chinese troops suffered minor injuries in a clash in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on Dec. 9, the first such incident since the deadly clash between the two neighbours in June 2020. Here is a look at the relations between the two Asian giants since the 2020 clashes, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and four on the Chinese side.

DIPLOMACY * India's foreign minister told parliament last week, before the latest clashes on Friday, that relations with China cannot go back to normal without peace on the border.

* Indian and Chinese militaries have held many rounds of conversations since the 2020 clashes to defuse tension, without much success. * India's foreign ministry said in September that Indian and Chinese soldiers would disengage from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in Ladakh in the western Himalayas. The pull-out was confirmed by China.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged courtesies at the end of a G20 dinner in Indonesia last month. However, the two leaders have not held not held any bilateral meetings since the 2020 clashes. TRADE

* The trade deficit between the two countries has ballooned, with government data showing a multiyear high figure of $73.31 billion for 2021-22. India imports a host of goods and raw materials from its eastern neighbour, including hardware for upgrading its telecommunications sector and raw materials for its pharma industry.

India's imports from China surged to $94.57 billion during 2021-22, and data shows $60.27 billion worth of goods have been imported so far this year. BUSINESS * Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India, especially after India tightened investment norms and banned more than 300 Chinese apps since 2020, including popular ones such as TikTok.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp was the latest to shut down its financial services business in India, four years after its launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vacc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022