Belarus carries out inspection of troop combat readiness

Belarus has launched an unannounced inspection of its troops' combat readiness, its defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"The activities will be comprehensive in nature; troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organise protection and defence, and set up bridge crossings over the rivers Neman and Berezina," the defence ministry said.

It added that military equipment and personnel will be moved and movement along certain public roads would be restricted.

