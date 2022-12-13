Italy PM says EU must keep backing Ukraine, work for ceasefire
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that the European Union must remain united in helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression, while stepping up efforts to promote a ceasefire.
Meloni was addressing the Italian parliament ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.
