Italy PM says EU must keep backing Ukraine, work for ceasefire

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:49 IST
Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that the European Union must remain united in helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression, while stepping up efforts to promote a ceasefire.

Meloni was addressing the Italian parliament ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

