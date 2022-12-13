Left Menu

Indian Naval chief Admiral Kumar on Sri Lanka visit to strengthen bilateral maritime ties

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:25 IST
Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Image Credit: Twitter(@PRODefNgp)
Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar arrived here on Tuesday to strengthen the existing bilateral maritime relations between India and Sri Lanka and enhance capacity-building initiatives towards ensuring peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, indigenous INS Sahyadri, a multi-role missile frigate of the Indian Navy, also made a port call at Colombo to complement the visit of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), according to a press statement.

The ship would engage in training engagements with the Sri Lankan Navy and participate in Maritime Partnership Exercises with it.

Admiral Kumar, who is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka, is in Colombo at the invitation of Sri Lanka Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the Indian High Commission here said.

The visit of Admiral Kumar symbolises strong relations and close cooperation between the two neighbours, with Sri Lanka being accorded the status of 'Priority One' partner by India, the statement said.

The visit would strengthen the existing bilateral maritime relations between the two countries. Areas of common security concern and enhancing capacity and capability-building initiatives towards ensuring peace in the region would be discussed during the visit, it said.

''The visit is also indicative of the growing camaraderie and friendship between the two nations in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the statement added.

Admiral Kumar was received by Vice Admiral Ulugetenne at the Naval headquarters here. The two leaders discussed several matters of importance and recalled the long-standing relationship between the two Naval forces, it said.

During his visit, Admiral Kumar will call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister of State for Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.

He will also meet the Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff and Service Commanders.

Admiral Kumar will be the Chief Guest at the passing out parade of Naval and Maritime Academy at Trincomalee on December 15.

Admiral Kumar's visit follows the Indian Navy's supply of a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force in August 2022 to augment its maritime capabilities, the statement said.

"Indian Navy is also providing customised and specialised training to Sri Lanka Navy, including in marine technology," it said.

Admiral Kumar's visit comes nearly four months after the docking of a Chinese spy ship at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port triggered a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Colombo.

