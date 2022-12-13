Kremlin says Ukraine must accept "realities" for there to be peace

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukraine must take into account the "realities" that have developed in the Ukraine conflict for there to be peace between the two sides.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed a reported three-step proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to bring about peace, adding that progress was not possible "without taking realities into account".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)