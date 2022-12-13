Left Menu

Two girl students die after being knocked down by car

They met the MLA and sought to know why the foot overbridge was not constructed even after assurance given by him five months ago.They also demanded that proper traffic signal light be installed at pillar no.294 with zebra crossing.Police said Mishras father works as a peon with a chartered accountant while Manvis father is a farmer and resides at his native place in Bijnor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:04 IST
Two girl students die after being knocked down by car
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of class 9 died after being hit by a car while they were crossing the Rohtak Road here, police said on Tuesday.

The car driver has been arrested, they said.

The students, Vanshika Mishra and Manvi, were both aged 14 and studied in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Peeragarhi village, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on Sunday when both the girls were going for tuition in Peeragarhi village around 4 pm. While they were crossing the Rohtak Road (Nangloi to Peeragarhi carriage way) at Metro Pillar no.294, they were hit by a car which was being driven by Arun Sharma, resident of Nangloi.

Sharma along with his father Ravi was going to Karnal bypass to collect a water tank for hospital machines of Sant Onkar Singh Memorial Charitable Hospital, police said.

The injured girls were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital and later referred to Balaji Action hospital where Manvi was declared dead and due to non-availability of ventilator, Mishra was hospitalised in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. During the course of treatment, she also succumbed, a senior police officer said.

Both the bodies have been handed over to their respective families after post-mortem, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused driver was arrested.

The accused was not drunk at the time of the accident, the senior police officer said.

After the death of Manvi, the SHO of Paschim Vihar met with the Pradhan and other members of the locality and condoled with the family of the deceased, police said.

However, around 9.30 am on Monday, a group of nearly 300 people including children, female and male belonging to the deceased's locality started to move towards the residence of MLA Shri Raghuvinder Shaukin and arrived on a service road near Ring Road. They met the MLA and sought to know why the foot overbridge was not constructed even after assurance given by him five months ago.

They also demanded that proper traffic signal light be installed at pillar no.294 with zebra crossing.

Police said Mishra's father works as a peon with a chartered accountant while Manvi's father is a farmer and resides at his native place in Bijnor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022