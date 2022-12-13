Left Menu

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to hold joint drills in Russia's Chelyabinsk region - TASS

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:07 IST
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • China

Countries from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) plan to hold a joint "counter-terrorism exercise" in Russia's Chelyabinsk region, the state-run TASS news agency said on Tuesday.

Military delegations have already arrived in the region to hold talks on preparing for the drills, which are expected to take place in August 2023, TASS said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including India, China and Russia.

