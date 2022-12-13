Left Menu

FCRA licence of 1,811 NGOs cancelled in 3 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:51 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The FCRA registration of 1,811 NGOs were cancelled by the government between 2019-21 for alleged violation of law, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the law, any NGO which intends to receive foreign funding must register itself under the FCRA.

''During the last three years i.e. 2019 to 2021, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,811 associations have been cancelled under section 14 of The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) due to violation of provisions of the FCRA, 2010,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said whenever any inputs pertaining to use of foreign contribution to spread terror activities are received by the ministry, appropriate action under the FCRA, 2010 and other extant laws and rules is taken.

