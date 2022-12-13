Left Menu

Headmaster arrested for obscene act with student in Jharkhand

The headmaster of a primary school at a village in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in an obscene act with an 8-year-old girl student, a police officer said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The headmaster of a primary school at a village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in an obscene act with an 8-year-old girl student, a police officer said. For the last few days, the accused used to take the girl to a nearby bush where he allegedly indulged in the act, the police officer said. A woman of the village in Patamda block last week caught the person red-handed committing the crime and strongly protested it. She immediately tried to inform the girl’s family members but could not trace them. They were informed about the incident late on Monday.

A group of villagers reached the school and roughed up the headmaster before the police team reached the spot and rescued the headmaster.

The girl told her parents that the accused had threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The headmaster was arrested after her parents lodged a complaint with the law enforcers, the police officer said.

