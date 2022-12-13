Gangster's property attached in UP's Pratapgarh district

The Amethi administration on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 78 lakh belonging to gangster Bhimsen alias Raju following a local court order on December 5.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Amethi tehsil) Priti Tiwari said the property at a village in Antu police station limits of Pratapgarh district was attached on Tuesday.

A brick kiln in the name of Bhimsen's wife was also sealed and a notice pasted stating that the property was acquired using money earned from crime, she added.

Tiwari said a case had already been registered against Bhimsen under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)