Left Menu

Gangster's property attached in UP's Pratapgarh district

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:42 IST
Gangster's property attached in UP's Pratapgarh district
  • Country:
  • India

The Amethi administration on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 78 lakh belonging to gangster Bhimsen alias Raju following a local court order on December 5.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Amethi tehsil) Priti Tiwari said the property at a village in Antu police station limits of Pratapgarh district was attached on Tuesday.

A brick kiln in the name of Bhimsen's wife was also sealed and a notice pasted stating that the property was acquired using money earned from crime, she added.

Tiwari said a case had already been registered against Bhimsen under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022