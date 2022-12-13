UK says Reuters report of Nigeria child killings is of "immense concern"
A British government minister said on Tuesday that a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents was of "immense concern" and would be raised with Nigeria.
"It is a matter of immense concern," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister of state for development and Africa, said in parliament when asked about the report by a lawmaker.
Britain would raise the issue via its high commissioner in the Nigerian capital Abuja, Mitchell said.
