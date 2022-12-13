Left Menu

UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources

The preliminary agreement still needs to be approved by the WTO's General Council in a meeting next week.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event known as MC13 (Ministerial Conference 13), a high-level event scheduled every few years where trade ministers aim to fix new global trade rules.

The two countries reached an "amicable agreement" for the UAE to host the next meeting, known as MC13, and for Cameroon to host the one after that, according to one of the sources, citing a letter from the head of the WTO's General Council sent to Geneva-based ambassadors. A WTO spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The preliminary agreement still needs to be approved by the WTO's General Council in a meeting next week.

