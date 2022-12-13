EU could speed up green subsidies for firms - German official

The European Union could speed up decisions on support for companies and reform its state aid law in response to new U.S. subsidies for green technology, a German government official said on Tuesday.

The bloc's talks with the United States on ensuring its firms are not disadvantaged by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are going well, said the official, who declined to be named.

