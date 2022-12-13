Left Menu

EU could speed up green subsidies for firms - German official

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:01 IST
EU could speed up green subsidies for firms - German official

The European Union could speed up decisions on support for companies and reform its state aid law in response to new U.S. subsidies for green technology, a German government official said on Tuesday.

The bloc's talks with the United States on ensuring its firms are not disadvantaged by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are going well, said the official, who declined to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022