Elderly man in judicial custody dies during treatment in UP hospital

A 75-year-old man, who was arrested for alleged cheating and forgery of documents, died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

Police had arrested Salik Ram Singh, a resident of Khaira Vrindavan in the Paraspur Gonda area, on Monday in connection with a case of fraud and forgery of documents. He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody. He was brought to jail at around 5.30 pm, Jailor S K Mishra said.

As per the existing system, he was kept in a quarantine barrack. Around 2 am, he complained of pain in his stomach and a doctor in the jail gave him medicine, he said.

On Tuesday at around 5.30 am, he again complained of stomach pain. The jail doctor referred him to the district hospital where he died during treatment at around 7.30 am, Mishra said.

As per norms, his family was immediately informed about his death and his post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors, the jailor said.

He said on his request, District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar has urged the District Judge to order a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Gonda Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said Singh was a co-accused in 33 cases related to land scams via fake deeds.

Cases were registered against him in various police stations of the district for alleged land grabbing by cheating and forgery. Most of these are being investigated by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) constituted at the government level, he added.

