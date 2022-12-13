Left Menu

Minor girl hurls her newborn son to death from building in Surat, detained

A 15-year-old girl has been detained by police in Surat city of Gujarat for allegedly killing her newborn son by throwing him off a building, police said on Tuesday.The preliminary investigation suggested the girl was in a relationship with a 20-year-old youth.On Monday morning, people in the Magdalla area of the city spotted an injured newborn lying on the road. Legal action will be taken against the 20-year-old youth, the DCP said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:28 IST
Minor girl hurls her newborn son to death from building in Surat, detained
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl has been detained by police in Surat city of Gujarat for allegedly killing her newborn son by throwing him off a building, police said on Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation suggested the girl was in a relationship with a 20-year-old youth.

''On Monday morning, people in the Magdalla area of the city spotted an injured newborn lying on the road. He was declared dead by doctors. The investigation disclosed the newborn was thrown from a building and CCTV footage also confirmed it,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-4, Sagar Bagmar.

After enquiring with local people, police tracked down the girl who told police that she threw the infant off a building immediately after giving birth in the early hours of Monday, said Bagmar.

A case was registered against her under section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or to cause it to die after its birth) of the Indian Penal Code. Legal action will be taken against the 20-year-old youth, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022