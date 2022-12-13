BCI suspends 43 Odisha lawyers for vandalism

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended 43 agitating advocates of the Sambalpur District Bar Association in Odisha for allegedly indulging in vandalism on issues including the demand for establishment of a permanent bench of the state high court in western Odisha.

The apex bar council said in a press release on Tuesday that the suspension was for a period of 18 months with immediate effect.

It said that BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has further suspended all the members of the Sambalpur District Bar Association till further orders, saying their conduct was ''grossly against professional conduct and etiquettes''.

The BCI said the advocates were seen shouting slogans, burning effigies of judges and office bearers of BCI and State Bar Council, entering in the courtroom and damaging the computer sets and other properties inside and outside the courtrooms and further manhandling the police officers and personnel fighting and abusing them.

Manan passed the directions, saying that the videographs as well as the e-mail sent by the Odisha State Bar Council disclosed that almost all the lawyers practising there (males and females) were ''badly indulged'' in shouting slogans, burning effigies of judges and office bearers, entering in the courtroom and damaging the computer sets.

The council had earlier issued direction to some bar associations of Odisha to recall strike and allow the court to function smoothly.

''The video, which has been placed by the office, clearly shows that the members of Sambalpur Bar Association have neither any respect for the bar council nor for the serious concern expressed by the apex court. The video is not only exceedingly disturbing, but, it is a matter of utter shame to the face of the institution and the Bar Council of India cannot tolerate such hooliganism and will never allow such Advocates to continue in the noble profession,'' he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the state police for not taking action against the protesters who allegedly ransacked one of the district court premises on issues including the demand for establishment of a permanent bench of the state high court in western Odisha.

The apex court was hearing an application filed by the registrar general of the high court which said the abstention of work by members of the bar associations in several districts has seriously hampered judicial work in subordinate courts of the state.

