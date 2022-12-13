Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 13: * SC granted anticipatory bail to businessman Raj Kundra and others, including actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, in connection with an FIR against them for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

* SC asked the counsel for the contesting parties to decide issues for adjudication in a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam.

* SC was apprised by the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction that it will seek reference of cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench for a relook at a 2016 judgement on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

* SC judge Bela M Trivedi recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots, challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case by the state government.

* Centre told the SC a special selection board has been convened from January 9 to consider around 246 women Army officers for promotion.

* SC extended till the second week of January its interim order placing social activist Gautam Navlakha, accused of having links with Maoists and Pakistan's spy agency ISI, under house arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)