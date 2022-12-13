Left Menu

Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:13 IST
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 13: * SC granted anticipatory bail to businessman Raj Kundra and others, including actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, in connection with an FIR against them for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

* SC asked the counsel for the contesting parties to decide issues for adjudication in a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam.

* SC was apprised by the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction that it will seek reference of cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-judge bench for a relook at a 2016 judgement on powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

* SC judge Bela M Trivedi recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots, challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case by the state government.

* Centre told the SC a special selection board has been convened from January 9 to consider around 246 women Army officers for promotion.

* SC extended till the second week of January its interim order placing social activist Gautam Navlakha, accused of having links with Maoists and Pakistan's spy agency ISI, under house arrest.

