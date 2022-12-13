Left Menu

Death toll in Jodhpur cylinder blast climbs to 23, groom's parents among the deceased

Should we be thankful that he is alive or mourn the demise of his mother and brother, said Sang Singh, brother of the groom.District collector Himanshu Gupta visited the hospital and reviewed the arrangements and treatment of the injured.Some of the relatives had wished the injured to be taken to other centres but the best care and treatment is being provided here.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:22 IST
Death toll in Jodhpur cylinder blast climbs to 23, groom's parents among the deceased
The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Rajasthan's Jodhpur rose to 23 on Tuesday, with the groom's father and four others succumbing to injuries at a hospital here.

The cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in Shergarh subdivision on Thursday triggered a fire and left over 50 people injured.

Groom Surendra Singh's mother Dhapu Kanwar succumbed on Monday, while his father Sagat Singh, 55, had been battling for life. He breathed his last on Tuesday.

Superintendent of the MG Hospital Raj Shree Behra said that all the deceased victims had 50 per cent or more burn injuries and were admitted to the ICU.

Apart from Sagat Singh, Sugan Kanwar (35), Sooraj Kanwar (50), Aaidan Singh (8) and Dilip Sain (27) succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Behra said a team of 24 doctors, including a general surgeon, a plastic surgeon, a pediatric surgeon and an anesthetist, are working round-the-clock to attend to the injured.

Eleven women and 10 children are among the dead.

Some families have lost more than one member in the incident.

Rawal Singh (13), a nephew of the groom, is the only surviving member of his immediate family after his mother Jassu Kanwar and brother Lokendra Singh succumbed to injuries on Monday. His father died in 2018 due to some illness.

Rawal Singh left the house barely a few minutes before the explosion.

“We are unable to come to terms with what has happened. Should we be thankful that he is alive or mourn the demise of his mother and brother,” said Sang Singh, brother of the groom.

District collector Himanshu Gupta visited the hospital and reviewed the arrangements and treatment of the injured.

“Some of the relatives had wished the injured to be taken to other centres but the best care and treatment is being provided here. Even a team of experts from Jaipur had expressed its satisfaction about the arrangements,” said Gupta.

