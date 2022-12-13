Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to appoint Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director

Tata Power has received shareholders approval to appoint former Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as an independent director on its board.

The special resolution for the appointment of Mehrishi as an independent director was passed with requisite majority, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Mehrishi is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1978 batch belonging to the Rajasthan cadre and has a wide experience of over 42 years.

He has served in various key posts in Union and Rajasthan governments. Among other positions, he has served as Union home secretary, was also the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG).

In 2022, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)