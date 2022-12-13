Man held in Surat for spying on Indian Army for Pakistan's ISI: Police
A man from Surat city in Gujarat was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, and sharing sensitive information about the Indian Army with his handler agent for money, officials said.
Based on a specific tip-off, the Surat Crime Branch nabbed Deepak Salunke, a resident of Bhuvneshwari Nagar area.
He had so far received Rs 75,856 from an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent named Hamid from Pakistan, police said in a release.
Salunke was honey-trapped by the ISI through a Facebook account created in the name of a woman. After winning his trust, the handler of the account identified himself as Hamid, it said.
On the directions of Hamid, the accused started sharing sensitive information about the Indian Army and details like its movement through WhatsApp messages and calls using a SIM card acquired through Hamid's connections, said the release. Sources said Salunke runs a shop in Surat city. Further investigation is underway.
