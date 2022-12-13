Left Menu

South Africa's parliament votes against impeachment process against President Ramaphosa

2022-12-13
South Africa's parliament on Tuesday voted against starting an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa, the speaker of parliament said.

Lawmakers voted to reject a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of foreign currency hidden at his private game farm.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing over the scandal, which has been dubbed "Farmgate" by the media. He has challenged the report in court and not been charged with any crime, but some opponents have called for his resignation.

