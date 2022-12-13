Tillu Tajpuria gang member held
Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang who was wanted in a firing incident at a cafe in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Tuesday.
A pistol and eight live rounds were recovered from Chandan Singh alias Pintu’s possession, they said.
Police said Singh, who is marked as a ''bad character'', was convicted to life imprisonment in a murder case registered at Murthal police station, Sonipat. He was presently on bail, they added.
Singh was previously involved in over 27 cases of theft, robbery, attempt to murder, murder and under Arms Act, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on December 10, information was received that Singh, who is a member of infamous Sunil alais Tillu Tajpuria gang, was roaming in the Rohini area along with his associates in a car to attack the members and sympathisers of rival Gogi gang.
The car was intercepted near a government school at Rohini Sector-11 and Singh was apprehended, he said.
