No breach of privilege by CM on 'mentor controversy' issue: Kerala Assembly Speaker

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday ruled that there was no breach of privilege by Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan during discussions in the House regarding the 'mentor controversy' involving his daughter.

The Speaker said that on perusal of the breach of privilege motion moved by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and the CM's reply to the same, it was clear that Vijayan had not made any misleading statement as alleged against him.

A similar clean chit was given to LDF MLA K T Jaleel in connection with a controversial social media post on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In the second matter also, it was Kuzhalnadan who had written to the then Speaker in August seeking action against Jaleel for violation of code of conduct by his remarks which allegedly brought shame to the Assembly.

Shamseer ruled that on perusal of the LDF MLA's reply to the complaint, it was clear that it was just a regular Facebook post and that there was no violation of the code of conduct by Jaleel.

In a Facebook post during his visit to the valley on August 12, the MLA had said, ''The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control.'' Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, had said ''Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.'' He later withdrew the controversial Facebook post, but a case has been registered against him on the directions of a Kerala court for his controversial post.

The breach of privilege motion was moved against the CM for his allegedly ''misleading'' statement in the Assembly about the reported connection between a global consultancy firm director and his daughter's IT company.

The opposition UDF had claimed that Vijayan had stated on the floor of the House that there was no connection between his daughter and a particular person, one of the directors of the corporate firm which was involved in the appointment of key gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in a state-run project.

During the discussions on an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition over the gold smuggling in diplomatic bag issue, Kuzhalnadan had claimed that a director of an international consultancy firm allegedly linked to an accused in the gold-smuggling case was the mentor of Vijayan's daughter.

As the discussion concluded, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure at the mention of his daughter and her company and attacked Kuzhalnadan, claiming that he was telling a ''blatant lie.'' The next day, the Congress MLA contended that he stood by what he had said as it was based on information gleaned from a web archiving portal.

The Congress MLA from Muvattupuzha had displayed a screenshot of the website of the CM's daughter's company to prove his point that the consultancy firm's director was a mentor and guide to the company's founders which comprised only her.

